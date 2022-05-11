‘Shehbaz is Mir Jaffar’, clarifies Imran after ‘anti-state’ speech allegations

PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday clarified that when he speaks of Mir Jafar in his speeches, he refers to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as he appeared to deny that any institution is the focus of the analogy he often draws.

Imran, while addressing a public gathering in Abbottabad on Sunday, had narrated the stories of Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq. The former prime minister had said Sirajud Daula was a governor of the Mughal emperor whose commander-in-chief, Mir Jafar, joined hands with the English to topple the government.

Imran, in PTI power show in Jhelum tonight, responded to PM Shehbaz’s warning.

“Have some shame Shehbaz Sharif. You are the Mir Jafar that I talk about,” Imran said.

Imran also claimed that the Pakistan Army and his party were the only two entities keeping the country from “breaking apart” in the face of alleged propaganda campaigns being run by India.

He alleged that India had established “600 media houses”, which he said were being used to wage propaganda against Pakistan, particularly against the army and himself.

“Why did India target the army and Imran Khan? Because they are the only two [forces] that will keep the country united today,” Imran said, adding that it was the effort of the country’s enemies to break it apart into “three fragments”.

He claimed that propaganda was waged against the two because “they (India) know that Pakistan won’t break apart while these two remain.” Imran explained that the PTI, in particular, was targeted because it was the only “federal party” in the country which had representation from all over. He claimed that the PTI was the only party with the strength to hold “historic rallies” in Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar within 10 days. He said PM Shehbaz made a “good combination and partnership” with his elder brother Nawaz Sharif, who Imran said, criticises the army while PM Shehbaz “polishes boots”. Imran also criticised the premier’s decision to visit London with members of the PML-N to meet Nawaz. The PTI chairman railed against Nawaz as an “absconder” and a “convict” who he said had summoned the “entire cabinet to London”.