Shehbaz invites opp leaders to dinner

Staff Reporter Islamabad

PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Friday decided to host a dinner in honour of the opposition leaders in Islamabad on May 24 (Monday).

Former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, JUI-F supremo and PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman have been invited to the dinner.

Parliamentary leaders from the ANP and other parties have also been invited, the sources said.

The dinner gathering in Islamabad at 7.30 pm will discuss PDM and other political issues.