Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has underscored that Islamic Development Bank’s beneficial partnership with Pakistan will go a long way in helping the people of the country to rebuild their lives and livelihoods after devastating floods last year.

He was talking to President of Islamic Development Bank, Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser, who called on him on the sidelines of the New Global Financial Pact Summit being held in Paris.

The Prime Minister also emphasized on the partnership in support of the sustainable development objectives of the Government of Pakistan.

He lauded the Islamic Development Bank’s announcement to provide 4.2 billion dollars support to Pakistan’s post floods recovery. During the meeting, the long-standing cooperation and engagement between Pakistan and Islamic Development bank was also discussed.

The Prime Minister and President of Islamic Development Bank took stock of the progress on various ongoing projects and exchanged views on new avenues of collaboration. Shehbaz Sharif thanked Dr. Al Jasser on behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan for Bank’s participation in the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan held in Geneva on 9 January 2023. He acknowledged the personal contribution and leadership role of Dr. Al Jasser in galvanizing this huge volume of financial support.

The Prime Minister also briefed Dr. Al Jasser on the recently formed Special Investment Facilitation Council to streamline foreign investments in the country and provide a one-window solution to address all concerns of foreign investors.

He renewed the invitation to President of Islamic Development Bank to visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.