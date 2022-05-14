Shehbaz holds another key meeting with Nawaz

Discuss economic situation; Imran running campaign against institutions: Ahsan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday held another important meeting with former PM and Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in London.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to country’s economic situation and measures to improve economy came under discussion.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif arrived at Hassan Nawaz’s office for a meeting with Nawaz Sharif on third consecutive day.

On the occasion, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the visit was extended for one day for further consultation. If Shehbaz Sharif could not reach the court today, he would apply for one day’s absence.

The minister said that the rising value of the dollar is the result of the economic devastation of the previous government, adding that Imran Khan is misleading the youth.

On Friday, while talking to media in London after meeting, the PML-N leaders said that the coalition government is facing severe pressure regarding economy but will steer the country out of the crisis.

Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal said that the coalition govt is facing serious pressure and difficulties due to economic situation.

He said that Imran Khan is polarizing inside the country and is running a well-organized campaign against the institutions.

The minister said that steps are needed to steer the country out of the crisis, adding that we will take all decisions in consultation with the allies. The coalition government will work together to take the country out of the current crisis,” he added.

On the occasion, Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah while taking a dig at the former PM said that the shameless man has spread filth for three-and-a-half years.

He said that Nawaz Sharif as party leader gave a thought, adding that the country and the economy were ruined and were misleading the youth.

Lambasting on PTI chairman Imran Khan, the minister said that he [ex-PM] wanted to spread chaos and anarchy but would not be allowed to do so.