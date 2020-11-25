Shehbaz, Hamza may be released on Friday

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Opposition leader in NA, Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz are likely to be released on parole on Friday to attend the funeral of Begum Shamim Akhtar, reported sources.

Well-informed sources on wednesday said that the district administration has informed PML-N leadership about the release of its leaders on parole. It further emerged that the PML-N has forwarded another application allowing Shehbaz and Hamza to visit the Lahore airport and receive the body.

Meanwhile, the district administration has sought time to decide on the request.

It is to be mention here that the approval for the younger Sharif and Hamza’s release was given by the Punjab cabinet, where it was decided to release the father-son duo for five days to attend the last rites of Begum Shamim Akhtar.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ataullah Tarrar had submitted the plea for release of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz on parole with the DC to attend the funeral prayers of Begum Shamim Akhtar, mother of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif.