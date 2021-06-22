Shehbaz, Hamza granted pre-arrest bail

Staff Reporter Lahore

An additional district and sessions judge on Monday granted pre-arrest bail to Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and son Hamza Shehbaz Sharif in the multi-billion sugar scam.

The FIA had earlier summoned both the leaders for an investigation on June 22. As the proceedings commenced, the counsels for Shehbaz and Hamza implored the court that their clients had nothing to do with the case and they had been implicated by the petitioner merely to humiliate and embarrass them.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz took the rostrum and told the court that the FIA had earlier investigated him for four months in jail and that he had made it clear that he had nothing to do with the case, adding his children were independent in their matters.