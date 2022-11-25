Shehbaz, Hamza get ‘clean chit’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz on Friday got ‘a clean chit’ from a NAB witness in money laundering case.

NAB witness Tajamul Islam, who is the Silk Bank Manager Operations, told the Special Court (Central) Lahore that no element depicting money laundering by Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza was detected.

He presented bank accounts record of two companies before the court. The NAB witness informed the court that Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz had nothing to do with the back accounts of Good Nature company and Unitas Steel Mills.