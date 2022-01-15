Shehbaz, Hamza get bail in money laundering case

A banking court in Lahore granted one-week protective bails to National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz in a case pertaining to money laundering amounting to Rs25 billion being probed by the Federal Investigation Agency.

Though it admitted the bail plea, the judge asked Shehbaz and his son to approach the relevant court for fresh bail pleas as the case was being transferred at the request of the FIA.

The court also returned a challan submitted by the FIA in the said case, saying the matter does not fall in the jurisdiction of this case. The decision was made in connection to the request of the FIA wherein it had asked the court to transfer this case to a relevant court. The FIA made this request after it emerged that the bankers were not part of the money laundering case.