Shehbaz, Hamza decide to appear before FIA

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz have decided to appear before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) sources said on Sunday.

According to sources privy to the matter, Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz have made the decision after consultation with their lawyers.

“PML-N activists and MNAs and MPAs are also directed to reach the FIA office on the appearance of both the party leaders,” they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz have been summoned by the FIA in connection with the ongoing probe into the Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

Sources having knowledge of the matter said that the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has been asked to turn up at the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore office on June 22.

The subpoena served to PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif warned him of legal action, including his possible arrest, in case he fails to show up before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

He is required to bring all the relevant documents along with him besides his replies to four questions the probe team has asked him.

Moreover, Hamza Shehbaz has also been summoned by the investigation agency as sugar mills’ chief executive officer (CEO) on June 24.

Sources added that Hamza had opened and operated bank accounts on the names of his employees.

The PML-N leader is accused of transferring Rs25 billion by using the bank accounts between 2008 and 2018 when he was Ramzan Sugar Mills’ CEO and also performing duties as a Member of the National Assembly (MNA). —INP