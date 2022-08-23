Shehbaz Gill’s room in Lodges raided by police

Islamabad: The Islamabad police late on Monday raided the room of PTI’s Shehbaz Gill in parliament lodges, it emerged on Tuesday.

Police raided the place in the presence of handcuffed-Shehbaz Gill. The raid was carried out under the supervision of a senior superintendent of police (SSP).

During the operation, the police recovered a pistol, mobile phone, satellite phone and USBs. Moreover, his wallet, which was missing, was also recovered in which two of his CNICs were also found. Two passports were also seized by the police.

However, Shehbaz Gill refused to accept ownership of the pistol.

Talking to media persons who were also present during the raid, Gill said that he had no clue as to why his wallet was found in the room, claiming that he had left it in the car when he was taken into custody.

“My wallet was usually carried by my driver and the room from where the pistol has been recovered was in the use of my guards,” he said.

Replying to the questions of the journalists, Gill confirmed PTI chief Imran Khan’s claims regarding being sexually assaulted in police custody.

“Yes, I was sexually abused,” said Gill in response to the question.

“I see some changes in my room, my passport was not found in its usual place. This hints that somebody came here during the period of my custody,” he added.

Court grants police two-day physical remand of Gill

An Islamabad district and sessions court on Monday granted police two-day physical remand of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, who has been arrested in connection with a sedition case registered against him.

The court had previously concluded that Gill’s two-day remand in police custody, which was to end on Friday, began late and as such remained incomplete. However, in light of reports on Gill’s health and alleged torture, the court suspended his handing over to the police.

According to the court order, Gill’s “48-hours physical custody subject to pre and post-medical examination” was extended till August 24. It fixed the time of commencement for the 48 hours at 1 pm Monday and ordered Gill to be produced in court on Wednesday at, or before, 1 pm.