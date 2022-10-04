Shehbaz gets permanent exemption from appearance in money-laundering reference

Lahore: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been granted permanent exemption from appearance in a money-laundering reference by an accountability court in Lahore.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and his son, leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shehbaz, are facing a NAB reference in which the Bureau has claimed that in the last 30 years, the Shehbaz family’s assets increased from Rs2 million to Rs7,000 million, which the family has failed to justify.

NAB has nominated a total of 20 individuals in the reference – Shahbaz’s wife Nusrat, his sons Hamza and Suleman, and daughters Rabia Imran and Javeria Ali.

During today’s proceedings, Judge Qamar us Zaman accepted the premier’s plea for a permanent exemption. However, it directed the PM to appoint a representative to appear in court on his behalf.

Similarly, the court also granted a one-day exemption to Hamza Shahbaz. The court then asked the National Accountability Bureau to submit its response to Hamza’s plea for permanent exemption from appearance.

