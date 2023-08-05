Nearing the end of its term in the assemblies, Pakistan Democratic Movement on Friday threw its weight behind Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in finalising the name of caretaker premier.

The understanding was reached during a meeting of allied parties in the Centre, held via video link to deliberate on the caretaker setup. The virtual meeting was attended by PM Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Akhtar Mengal and federal ministers.

Sources say that the allied parties have granted the right to Shehbaz Sharif over the nomination of caretaker PM. They said the prime minister could nominate any suitable person for the slot, reports a news channel.

The ruling coalition also asked Shehbaz Sharif, president of Pakistan Muslim League-N, to hold consultations on the names recommended by the opposition leader for the position.

The meeting took place just a day after PM Shehbaz Sharif hinted at the possibility of dissolving the National Assembly on August 9. Addressing a farewell dinner arranged for parliamentarians, PM Shehbaz said that consultation will be held with the coalition parties and together with the opposition leader the name of the caretaker prime minister will be finalised.

He said the government would complete its term on August 12, and a committee had already been formed for the caretaker setup. Consultation with Nawaz Sharif is also going on and opposition leader Raja Riaz would also be consulted after finalisation of the name.

PM Shehbaz said after consultation and as per the decision by the leadership, his party could go for seat adjustment with coalition parties in some of the constituencies.

During the meeting, allies expressed their satisfaction on the performance of PM Shehbaz Sharif, saying the prime minister during his 15 months in office took along all coalition parties with him.

They further said the IMF agreement and other projects will prove a milestone for the country’s development. Shehbaz Sharif also briefed the leaders about the Council of Common Interests meeting which he had convened on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate Lahore, Kasur to Bahawalnagar motorway tomorrow, August 6. On the occasion, he premier will also address a public gathering at Khudian Railway Station Ground and in this regard, preparations have been started.