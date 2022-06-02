Shehbaz for Pak-Turkey coop to address post pandemic issues

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday emphasized that Pakistan and Turkey should continue to address health and economic challenges arising from the Covid-19 pandemic and step-up cooperation in vaccine development.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Turkish Health Minister Dr Fahrettin Koca who called on him during his three-day visit here, congratulated over the commendable handling of Covid-19 by Turkey. During the meeting, the prime minister stressed the importance of enhancing bilateral cooperation in the health sector.

He appreciated President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for transforming the health system in Turkey in the last two decades. He recalled several joint initiatives undertaken by the Turkish government in Pakistan in the health sector especially in health services.