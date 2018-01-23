Shehbaz should face all charges if he is clean: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday said that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif should face all charges if he is clean.

PTI chief took to Twitter and wrote that Shehbaz Sharif’s Ashiana housing scam is tip of iceberg. Much bigger scams will be uncovered once probe by NAB starts on Sasti Roti scheme, metros, especially orange train where the contract has been kept under wraps, massive kickbacks in Punjab road construction contracts, Danish schools etc.

Imran Khan asked why is Shehbaz crying about victimisation already? PTI chairman said he faced probe for one year in the Supreme Court despite never holding any public office so why is Shehbaz Sharif attacking NAB?

Imran said Punjab CM should face the charges like he did and disprove them.

Orignally published by INP