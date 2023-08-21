Former Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif left for London on Sunday to meet the ex-premier Nawaz Sharif to discuss the political scenario, upcoming elections and likely return of the party supremo to Pakistan.

Former information minister and the Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader, Maryam Aurangzeb also took to the X (formerly known as Twitter) and said that Shehbaz Sharif would leave Lahore for London today. She mentioned that Shehbaz Sharif would also meet party leader Mian Nawaz Sharif in London.

During the meeting, sources said consultations would be held on party leader’s return home and various party matters. The legal team of the PMLN participation in the meeting is also expected, they said adding the legal aspects related to the possible return of Nawaz Sharif would be discussed.