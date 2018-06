LAHORE : Shehbaz Sharif has taken back his decision to contest the elections from Karachi.

He had earlier obtained nomination papers to contest the National Assembly elections from three constituencies in the port city — NA-248, 249 and 250.

PML-N leader Mushahid Ullah Khan has confirmed that the party president will not be contesting from Karachi.

His decision disappointed a number of voters in the three constituencies, who hoped that Shehbaz could bring a change in the city.