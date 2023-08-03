Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif contacted Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari and held consultations on the proposed names for the caretaker prime minister and the caretaker set-up.

During consultations, they agreed to complete the process of appointing the caretaker prime minister according to the Constitution and the law.

Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari also agreed to present all the proposed names before the leaders of allied parties.

The leaders also agreed to deal with the issue of formation of a caretaker set-up as soon as possible.

The coalition parties in the government are likely to hold consultations on the issue again.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Raja Riaz on Wednesday contacted opposition parties to discuss the caretaker setup.

Raja Riaz said that he consulted with the GDA, Jamaat-i-Islami and other leaders over names for caretaker prime minister. He was optimistic, “The opposition will reach to consensus over three names for caretaker PM by August 8.”