Shehbaz commends UAE’s great support for Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif returned home on Sunday after completing his three-day visit to Saudi Arabia. On his way back home, the prime minister made a brief stopover in UAE where he held talks with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

Shehbaz Sharif and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, discussed advancing the longstanding relations between the two nations, and the prospects of propelling cooperation on various fronts.

The two sides reviewed a number of regional and international issues of common concern, according to the Emirates News Agency.

The meeting took place at Qasr Al Shati’ Palace where the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince wished PM Shehbaz Sharif success in leading Pakistan towards further progress and prosperity over the coming period.

The two leaders exchanged greetings on the advent of Eidul Fitr and wished progress and development to the Islamic world and all nations of the world.

Sheikh Mohammed emphasised on the historical relations between the two nations and the valuable contributions made by the Pakistani community in the UAE to the country’s successful development drive.

He wished for permanent stability to prevail for the benefit of all peoples of the region, stressing UAE’s support for all steps conducive to achieving peace and cooperation in the region and the whole world.

PM Shehbaz Sharif thanked Sheikh Mohamed for the warm reception and congratulations on assuming the office of Prime Minister, commending the UAE’s great support for his country in the development field.

He stressed his keenness to strengthen relations with the United Arab Emirates in various fields, and to exchange views on the latest developments in the region and the world.

The Pakistan delegation that attended the meeting included Bilawal Bhutto, Minister for Foreign Affairs; Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Defence; Shahzain Bugti, Minister for Narcotics Control; Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Asad Mahmood, Minister for Communication.

The meeting from the UAE side was attended by Lt-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to UAE President, and Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council.