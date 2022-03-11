Shehbaz claims Imran’s statements ‘clearly show his fear’

As the war of words heats up between the government and the opposition in the run-up to the no-confidence motion, Leader of the Opposition and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan has “lost his mental balance” and the same can be determined by his recent statements.

Shehbaz passed these remarks during an interaction with media personnel outside a special court in Lahore, where he was to attend case proceedings in his alleged money laundering case registered by the Federal Investigation Agency.

“PM Khan has not only damaged the Kashmir cause but has also pushed the country into a corner,” the opposition leader said.

Regarding the no-confidence motion filed against the premier, Shehbaz said he was confident in the outcome and claimed that “all political parties are united for the motion to get rid of the ruling party which has caused the prevailing crises, damaging the country’s economy”.

“We have faced forged cases registered against us all and these are cowardly moves made by the prime minister to humiliate us but we did not succumb because we are in the right”, Shehbaz claimed.

The leader said that Imran’s statements in recent days, “clearly show his fear”, adding that the premier’s “legs are trembling”.