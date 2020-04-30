Shehbaz claims he was offered premiership

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Former chief minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday that just a month before the General Elections 2018, two renowned journalists approached him with a message regarding his chances of becoming the next prime minister.

The PML-N leader, in an interview with an Urdu daily, claimed that a month before July election, names of potential cabinet members were being finalised in his meetings with ‘powerful circles’.

Shehbaz Sharif said that his relations with the Chaudhries of PML-Q are almost neutral.

He said that there are no feelings of enmity between them anymore but there’s no talk of any joint political strategy with them as yet.