Shehbaz claims govt allowed Nawaz to go abroad

Staff Reporter Lahore

Leader of Opposition in National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif on Friday claimed that it was government’s decision to allow former prime minister and party supremo Nawaz Sharif to go to London.

In a statement issued on Friday, the PML-N president said that the government’s statements based on political hatred were against the dignity of Pakistan, adding that statements contrary to the facts for political gain are regrettable.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the politics on the life of three-time prime minister is an insensitive and inhumane attitude, adding the government s attitude of defaming an individual just for the sake of politics is bringing Pakistan into disrepute.

He went on to say that the decision allow former PM Nawaz Sharif to go to London was taken by Imran Niazi government.

The opposition leader said elder Sharif cannot be treated in Pakistan and this decision was also taken by the board formed by the government.

“The former PM’s treatment and stay in London will be as per the advice of doctors,” he said and added Nawaz will return to Pakistan when the doctors would allow him.

Shehbaz further said an appeal has been filed keeping in view the legal requirements and until a decision is made on the appeal, Nawaz Sharif can legally stay in London.

On Thursday, the PML-N president telephoned his brother and party supremo after UK home office rejected Nawaz Sharif’s visa extension application.

Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif discussed the decision of the British Home Office. Nawaz apprised about the legal action on the decision of the British authorities.