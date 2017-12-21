Shehbaz challenges to launch probe into Multan Metro Bus project

LAHORE : Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday challenged is opponents to launch corruption probe into Multan Metro Bus project under National Accountability Bureau (NAB) clause.

Addressing a ceremony in Lahore, the minister said that corruption accusations against him were dismissed by the authorities.

He said the Chinese company that levelled allegations against him has been blacklisted by China.

“Who will black list those who hurl false allegations against others”, asked Punjab CM.

He said it’s for the first time that Punjab government is completing projects of federation. He also assured that plans worth millions are underway to provide clean water to the people.

Meanwhile, an Indonesian delegation led by the Special Envoy of the President of Indonesia for the OIC and Middle East, Dr. Alwi Shihab held a meeting Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif.

Matters pertaining to mutual interest, boosting of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Indonesia and enhancement of cooperation in the various sectors came under discussion during the meeting.

Orignally published by INP