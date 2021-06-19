Shehbaz challenges FBR notice to his sugar mill in LHC

Staff Reporter

Former Chief Minister Punjab and opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday has challenged the audit notice sent by the Federal Board of Revenue to his Sugar Mill in the Lahore High Court.

The petition has made the FBR chairman and chief commissioner inland revenue as respondents.

According to the petition, the FBR had sent a show-cause notice of conducting a tax audit of the sugar mills on May 21.

The revenue board demanded an explanation of the transaction of Rs1.93 billion. However, the commissioner inland revenue withdrew the notice on May 21.

The petition said that the audit notice sent by the deputy commissioner was mala fide and sending show-cause notice again was a violation of the ordinance.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on June 22 for questioning regarding the sugar scandal.

According to the FIA call-up notice, they had credible evidence of over Rs25 billion fraud case.

It may be mentioned here that the FIA had sent a questionnaire to the PML-N president earlier on December 18 last.

Shehbaz Sharif had then said that he would submit his response after consulting his legal team.