Shehbaz calls for taking all provinces onboard

Says all stakeholders will have to work collectively for democracy

Observer Report Karachi

Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shehbaz Sharif stressed on Sunday to take all provinces onboard, respect them and ensure equal access of resources for all of them

His remarks came as he addressed the media in Karachi alongside Balochistan National Party-Mengal chief Akhtar Mengal, whom he met to offer condolences on the death of his father, Sardar Ataullah Mengal.

The PML-N president further stated that all stakeholders would have to move forward collectively for democracy to progress.

Speaking about the late nationalist leader, Shehbaz said that history will remember Sardar Ataullah Mengal in golden words.

Recalling that many democratic governments were toppled using the Article 58 2(b), he highlighted that late Ataullah Mengal had a crucial role to play in abolishing it.

The PML-N leader opined that the Quaid-e-Azam’s dream would only materialise if all provinces were taken onboard.

Party leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique, Ahsan Iqbal, Miftah Ismail, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Mohammad Zubair also accompanied him.