The second meeting of the Special Investment Facilitation Council under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was held in Islamabad on Friday.

Chief of the Army Staff, Chief Ministers, Federal and Provincial Ministers and senior officials participated in the meeting.

The Apex Committee expressed satisfaction over the performance of SIFC and its strategy of reaching out to potential investors through conducting seminars and inaugurating projects.

The Apex Committee reviewed the various schemes prepared by the ministers for investors under SIFC. At the end of the meeting, after a fruitful discussion and consensus, the Prime Minister approved the projects for obtaining investments from friendly countries in the fields of agriculture, animal husbandry, minerals, mining, IT and energy and directed that full facilities should be provided to the interested investors for the implementation and implementation of these projects.