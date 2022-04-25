Shehbaz blames ousted PTI govt for power crisis

PM directs use of all resources for polio eradication

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday deemed the former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government’s power policies unproductive, stating that expensive power generation through inefficient plants costs the people Rs100 billion per month.

Taking to Twitter, the premier said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his government had “ended the worst load-shedding in 5 years”. PTI govt neither purchased fuel in time nor repaired power plants. Hence the current load-shedding. Costly power generation through inefficient plants is costing the people Rs.100 billion/month. We are fixing it.

Shehbaz added that he was confident his government could redeem the situation and would fix the issue of load-shedding in the country while stating that the former government was responsible for the country’s power crisis.

The premier had earlier expressed his annoyance over the prolonged load-shedding durations and directed the authorities concerned to take steps for significantly reduce the outages by the next month.

Prime Minister Shehbaz directed urgent measures to mitigate people’s problems, saying that neither he would rest, not would let anyone rest, until the people get rid of the scourge of load-shedding. Shehbaz directed for reducing power glitches on an emergency basis.

The newly elected prime minister had also said that the country could generate an additional 6,000 megawatts of hydel power using the natural flow of water, which was linked to the melting of glaciers to address the issue of load shedding in different areas – an issue left unaddressed by the former PTI government.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday directed that all available resources should be utilized for the anti-polio campaign on urgent basis so that the disease could be eradicated from the country permanently.

He was chairing a high level meeting for eradication of polio in sensitive districts of the country.

Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, provincial chief secretaries, deputy commissioners of affected districts and other high ranking officials attended the meeting.

The prime minister directed that special focus should be given to the districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including North and South Waziristan and Bannu during the anti-polio campaign.

He said vaccination of those children who could not be given vaccine for some r eason, should be ensured.

The people should be provided best possible medical services, he added.

He said those deputy commissioners who performed better in the campaign to stop polio, should be acknowledged as national heroes.