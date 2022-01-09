Shehbaz, Bilawal to discuss anti-govt protests next week

A meeting between Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is expected next week, a source revealed on Sunday.

The PPP and PML-N are currently in contact at the leadership level. Sources maintain that a meeting between the chiefs of both parties is expected in Islamabad next week.

The meeting would take place in the Parliament House during the upcoming National Assembly session and would aim to organise effective anti-government protests by the Opposition.

Sources further claim that they would discuss the PPP and the Pakistan Democratic Movement long march on Islamabad, and the PML-N president on behalf of the PDM will invite Bilawal to participate in its march.

If Bilawal does not agree to participate in the march, then the PDM will adjust its schedule with the PPP’s march, they reported.