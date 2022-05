Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has assured all-out cooperation to prominent Saudi businessman Sami Malik who called on him on Thursday in Lahore.

During the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif exchanged views with Sami Malik on bringing foreign investment to Pakistan and told the Saudi businessmen that his government has been serving the masses honestly. They were framing such policies aimed at boosting the economy, he added.

He said the overseas Pakistanis are the ambassador of the country.