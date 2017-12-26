Shehbaz asks opposition to join hands, inaugurates kidney and liver institute

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Shehbaz Sharif suggested that the opposition parties should join hands with the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and work for the prosperity of the country.

He inaugurated the phase-1 of the Pakistan Kidney And Liver Institute and Research Centre (PKLI&RC) on Monday. While addressing those present at the inauguration, he said that the protests and sit-ins caused immense damage to the country’s economy.

Shehbaz warned that the government will not allow doctors to stage protests anymore. He suggested that the opposition parties should join hands with them for a better future.

The chief minister of Punjab tweeted, “This public welfare project is a tribute to the leadership of the Quaid on his birth anniversary. It will become one of largest transplant centres of the world for kidney and liver diseases.”

He assured that patients will be treated for free and provided low-cost medical facilities at the hospital. “The institute built at a cost of Rs 20 billon will provide free of cost treatment of liver and kidney,” he said.

Shehbaz Sharif lauded the experts and labourers who spent day and night at work for the early completion of the project. He announced one-month bonus for all workers associated with the hospital construction.

Orignally published by NNI