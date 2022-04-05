Shehbaz asks COAS, DG ISI to produce evidence of Opp’s ‘treason’

Ijaz Kakakhel Islamabad

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz ML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday asked the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Bajwa and Director General (DG) Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum to show proof if any parliamentarian has committed treason.

While talking to journalists, the former Opposition Leader in the National Assembly also questioned that has Army Chief seen the minutes of the National Security Committee meeting and that has he signed it? Shehbaz said that it is not that we are backing out from the early election demand, nor do we stand against free and fair polls, we wanted early and transparent elections from day one, but, that does not give the President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan the right to mess with the constitution of the country.

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri had on Sunday dismissed the opposition’s no-trust move against the now interim Prime Minister Imran Khan without voting after linking it with a “foreign conspiracy” .