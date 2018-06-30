Shehbaz announces to form national govt after 2018 elections

LAHORE : Former Punjab CM and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif on Friday while announcing to form national government after forthcoming general elections said that all of us will have to work hard to make Pakistan strong.

In an interview to a private news channel he said Punjab is the target of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), adding that cases of billions of rupees were pending but the anti-graft watchdog didn’t summon anyone.

Shehbaz declared Babar Awan culprit of Nandipur but no one asked him anything.

He further appealed the anti-graft agency not to arrest his party leaders before elections.

Commenting on the differences of estrange PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar party, he said that there are differences in every party, adding that he has very good relationship with the former interior minister.

Before leaving for London, former prime minister and party supremo Nawaz Sharif had resolved differences with Ch Nisar for party ticket but he had applied for the party ticket.

Efforts were underway to control the differences that were created as a result of cross statements, he added.

Responding to a question, the ex-Punjab CM said that a single party cannot resolve the issues facing the country, adding that clash is not a solution.

“All stakeholders will have to sit together and to make Pakistan strong we all will have to work together in the interest of the country.”