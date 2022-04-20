Shehbaz, Alvi discuss political situation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday met President Dr Arif Alvi for the first time after assuming the Prime Minister’s office and discussed issues related to the evolving political and economic situation in the country.

The meeting comes as the PTI-PML-N clash over the removal of Punjab Governor Omer Sarfaraz Cheema.

Sources said that Shehbaz inquired about the well-being of the President during the one-hour long meeting and the political and economic situation of the country was also discussed.

Sources privy to the development said that matters relating to implementation of state affairs and national security were also discussed.

The meeting also sought to reduce the bitterness created by the success of the no-confidence motion against former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The prime minister also discussed appointment of governors in all four provinces and summary about removal of Governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema.

During the meeting with Prime Minister