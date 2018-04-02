Sheffield Council constitutes Kashmir Working Group

London

A petition that was presented to the leader of the Sheffield City Council, Julie Dore by Sahira Irshad, Professor Nazir Ahmed and Barrister Abdul Majid Tramboo, has been result-oriented. The leader of the council has constituted a cross-party Kashmir working group. It was requested by the petitioners that the leader of the council adds her voice in support of the British Kashmiris who campaign for peace, justice and the right to self-determination for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Ahead of the Commonwealth summit due to take place on April 16, she was requested to remind the heads of Commonwealth countries of their long-standing and firm commitment to common universal values of democracy, human rights and the rule of law. It was also requested to press the galaxy of leaders to help find a peaceful solution to the Kashmir dispute where hundreds of thousands have been killed or displaced and where women have been raped and brutalized by paramilitary forces.

The petitioners expressed their opinion before the full council.—KMS