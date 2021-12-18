Sheer depression takes life of Nasla Tower resident

A resident of Nasla Tower Shamim Usman, who was forced to leave her home on the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, died on Friday due to sheer depression.

Shamim Usman was resident of flat No. 104 of Nasla Tower. She was a retired employee of PIA and invested her all money earned through hard work and service benefits received from PIA on retirement.

A 65 year-old Shamim Usman was in sheer depression after she and all residents of Nasla Tower were forced to leave their homes on the order of Supreme Court of Pakistan.