SHD taking steps to make immunization accessible to every child

Staff Reporter

Sindh Health Department (SHD) will be launching a major Information Technology based reform initiative for performance tracking of district health systems and swift response to patient complaints.

This was disclosed by the Secretary health Dr Fazlullah Pechuho while speaking to international and national participants of the Sustainable Immunization Financing workshop organized by the Aga Khan University and John Hopkins University.

“Sindh Health department is taking concrete steps to make immunization accessible to every child. Our government has demarcated funds for the purchase of vaccines to decrease reliance on international aid, we are supporting immunized PPPs and launching the Tibbi initiative to track real-time performance of government health staff.

The Tibbi will build on AKU’s Teeku Android APP for Immunization governance which has demonstrated a rapid increase in immunization rates in piloted for immunization.” said Dr Pechuho, Secretary Health to Sindh Government.

The Tibbi initiative is expected to integrate monitoring of preventive health programs, health facility performance and patient referrals providing instant and verifiable online data.

The Aga Khan University’s Teeku areas were transferred free of cost by the University to the Health Department for adaption into the government’s monitoring reform initiative.