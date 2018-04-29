SHCC to improve quality of healthcare services, ban quackery

Special Correspondent

Chief Executive Officer of Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHCC) Dr Minhaj A. Qidwai said the purpose of setting up Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHCC) is to improve the quality of healthcare services and ban quackery in the province of Sindh in all its forms and manifestations.

He was addressing the orientation meeting of Sindh Healthcare Commission along with Director Licensing and Accreditation Dr Farhana Memon here on Saturday.

He said SHCC is an autonomous body corporate in Sindh to regulate health care services and ensure clinical governance.

He also outlined the process of complaints to be received by the commission and developing documents of patients, healthcare provider and healthcare establishment.

Director Licensing & Accreditation Dr Farhana Memon highlighted the registration process, she informed that the registration and licensing from SHCC is mandatory for healthcare establishment and healthcare providers practising in province Sindh, as per registration process.