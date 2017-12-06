SHC warns Sindh Govt to complete Lyari Expressway by Dec 21 or face action

The Sindh High Court has directed the provincial government to complete work on Lyari Expressway project until December 21. While hearing a case on the compensatory funds for families shifted due to work on the mega project, the court remarked that in case of non-implementation, it will take action against the responsible individual/ department.

The bench observed that the project should be open to the public by January 1, 2018. The SHC noted that the project which was estimated to be completed in 2003 for Rs3 billion is now costing around Rs23 billion.

Despite multi-billion rupees expenditure in last 15 years, Lyari Expressway is yet to be completed, the civic administration have once again claimed that the mega project will finish till the year end.

The mega project from Maripur Road to Sohrab Goth, started to cater 0.2 million vehicles annually, have not yet been completed despite promises from respective governments and administrations. About 20 percent of the construction work on the project is yet to be completed.—INP

