SHC warns of contempt proceedings over road closure during PSL 6 matches

KARACHI – The Sindh High Court (SHC) Wednesday warned of initiating contempt proceedings against the authorities concerned if roads were closed for the matches of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League in Karachi.

A SHC bench heard a petition against the closure of roads. The proceedings were attended by East SP (Traffic) and Sindh Home Department officials.

The traffic official in its reply on the petition said that some of roads have been closed, providing alternate routes to the commuters.

He said that no roads were being closed during practice sessions of the PSL teams.

To which, the bench remarked that if all the roads are open then the petition stands disposed off.

If the roads are closed, contempt of court proceedings will be initiated, the SHC court warned.

The PSL 6 will start from February 20 (Saturday) with first match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators.

Meanwhile, online sale of Pakistan Super League 6th edition’s tickets has started today.