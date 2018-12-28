SHC warns health institutions to register or face action

Staff Reporter

Sindh Health Care Commission has asked all the health institutions and medical practitioners to immediately register themselves under Sindh Health Care Commission Act 2013. In case of non registration action will be taken in accordance with the rules & regulations mentioned Sindh Health Care Commission Act 2013.

Chief Executive Officer Sindh Health Care Commission Dr. Minhaj A Qidwai in a statement on Wednesday said that the commission has started the process of registration of authentically trained medical practitioners and the health institutions. The CEO mentioned that there is no registration fee.

He said that as per section 14(1) of Sindh Health Care Commission, Healthcare Establishments (HCEs) (a hospital diagnostic centre, medical clinic, nursing home, maternity home, dental clinic, homeopathic clinic, tibb clinic, acupuncture, sion Act, 2013.

