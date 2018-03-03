SHC turns down Sharjeels’ bail application

Rs 5.76b scam

The Sindh High Court on Friday turned down bail plea of former provincial minister Sharjeel Inam Memon in a case pertaining to the Rs5.76 billion corruption in the Sindh information department.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Iqbal Ahmed Kalhoro rejected the request of bail of Memon and other accused and maintained that accused have filed bail applications after the arrest and, if they want, can approach the apex court in this connection.

The lawyers of the Memon filed the bail application on health grounds. His counsel Advocate Sardar Latif Khosa requested the bench to hear Mr Memon’s bail application at an earlier date telling the judges that the former minister had not been provided due medical facilities in jail.

The Pakistan Peoples Party leader and 11 others were arrested in October outside the Sindh High Court after their interim bail pleas were revoked in a case pertaining to corruption of Rs5.76 billion in the information department.

The PPP leader along with former provincial information secretary, other officials of the information departments and heads of different advertisement agencies was booked by the National Accountability Bureau for embezzlement of Rs5,766,479,766 purportedly paid to seven advertising agencies for awareness campaigns from 2013 to 2015.—INP