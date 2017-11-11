SHC takes notice of ‘unusual punishments’ awarded by Karachi courts

KARACHI : Chief Justice of Sindh High Court (SHC) Ahmed Ali Sheikh has taken notice of unusual

punishments awarded by Karachi’s session courts.

The high court has asked for a detailed report from the

district session courts and has also ordered the Karachi

courts to produce records of such awards.

In one case of awarding unusual punishment, Additional

District and Sessions judge Haleem Ahmed had sentenced a

man convicted of possessing an illegal weapon to three

years of daily congregational prayers.

In another instance, a judicial magistrate in the

metropolis handed down punishment to a man for hitting a

cop with his motorcycle – standing at a traffic signal

for two hours, once a week for a whole year holding a

placard on speed awareness.

Perturbed at these strange punishments that don’t comply

with the law, the CJ SHC said these awards are violating

basic human rights and are defaming the judiciary.

Orignally published by INP