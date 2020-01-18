SHC suspends judicial magistrate

STAFF REPORTER KARACHI The Sindh High Court on Saturday suspended a judicial magistrate in Sehwan after a woman accused him of raping her in his chambers. According to an order, the judicial magistrate was suspended for ‘misconduct’ with immediate effect and directed to report to the High Court. The allegations surfaced when the civil judge took the case of the woman who had eloped to Sehwan from Shahdadkot with a man. The couple had fled from their family members who were against the two mar rying. On January 13, the couple’s relatives arrived at the guest house in Sehwan, but the matter was eventually taken to Sehwan police who took the couple into custody. Police later presented the woman before the court of the judicial civil judge to record her statement.Later, in her complaint to the police, the woman alleged that the judicial magistrate sexually assaulted her after directing the lady police officers accompanying her to leave his chambers. Following the allegations, police took the victim to the Syed Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences in Sehwan for a medical check-up, which confirmed the woman was raped.