SHC summons DC east in Gulzar-e-Hijri encroachment case

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday took up a case related to encroachments on the roads and footpaths in Karachi’s Gulzar-e-Hijri.

The applicant had moved to the SHC to initiate contempt of court proceedings against DC East Asif Siddiqui over failing to remove encroachments from the area in the wake of the court orders.

The bench expressed strong indignation over the non-appearance of the deputy commissioner East in today’s hearing. During the hearing, the representative of the deputy commissioner East appeared on his behalf on which Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi expressed his anger and said that where is the DC?

Why did he send you to appear in today’s hearing? The bench upon no reply from the DC’s representative remarked that has the deputy commissioner had sent you to show your face to court?.

The court said that show-cause notice has been issued to DC on contempt of court petition.

Addressing the correspondent, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi sternly asked deputy commissioner East Asif Siddiqui to reach the court at 11 o’clock.

The counsel for the petitioner informed the court that an order has been issued to stop the encroachments in the city’s Gulzar-e-Hijri area.