SHC serves notice to ECP consequent to petition filed by lady doctor

On a constitutional petition filed by a lady doctor with pray to add column of “None of the Above” on ballot papers, Sindh High Court served notices to Election Commission of Pakistan, Advocate General and Deputy Advocate General for June 21 to respond.

The petitioner, Dr. Natasha Mustafa, through her counsel Advocate Manzoor Khoso under article 199 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan 1973 prayed to Sindh High Court that an additional column having words “None of the Above” should be printed on ballot papers.

It has been pleaded ballot paper showing serial vise names of contesting candidates should add an extra column at the bottom of the ballot paper in coming general elections of Pakistan 2018.

The option “None of the Above” should be included in the ballot papers as it would enhance the scope of political expression and public confidence in the democratic process, the petitioner urged.

It may be mentioned that Dr. Natasha Mustafa is a daughter of advocate of Supreme Court Ghulam Mustafa Lakho (late), who had started this campaign some 13 years ago and on his father death, she has taken up the cause. Supporters of the petition emphasize that Article 19-A of the constitution recognizes freedom of expression as a fundamental right of every citizen.

It was further pointed out that the countries like India, US, Bangladesh, Spain, Columbia, Russia and Chile provide this option in their electoral system.—APP

