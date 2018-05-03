SHC serves notice on KE chief over unannounced power cuts

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday issued a notice to Karachi-Electric Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tayyab Tareen in a contempt case regarding unannounced loadshedding in the city.

The court issued the notice while hearing a petition filed by Iqbal Kazmi stating that 8-12 hours unannounced load shedding is being made in Karachi.

The troubles of the citizens worsened due to a spat between the KE and the Sui Southern Gas Company over the low supply of gas.

The petitioner added that the power supply company was liable to announce the schedule of the power cuts in a newspaper in the light of the previous orders passed by different courts.

He added that the company was making unannounced loadshedding; therefore, contempt

proceedings against Tareen and others responsible should be initiated.

The high court later served a notice on the KE chief and adjourned the case until

May 24.

Earlier, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) declared K-Electric responsible for prolonged outages in the metropolis, requesting the federal government not only to provide gas to the power producing utility but also take action against it.— INP

