SHC seeks Sindh’s reply over appointments of advisers, SAs

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday summoned a comprehensive reply from the Sindh government over appointments of advisers and special assistants.

A petitioner has challenged the appointments of advisers and special assistants, by the provincial government and claimed that they have been given ministry portfolios in violation of the law. The petitioner had in its petition had pleaded with the court to set aside the notification regarding their appointments and stop the government from giving ministry portfolios to advisers and special assistants.

The high court expressed resentment over the government’s failure to submit its reply over the matter. “Why the government failed to submit its reply,” Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar asked.“The court will submit notices to all advisers and special assistants directly if the office of the Advocate General won’t submit its reply,” the court warned.

“The Supreme Court has already decided the matter and the petition is non-maintainable,” the Assistant Advocate General told the court.

“The court court should slap penalty on me, if the apex court has given its decision in case. The government lying over the matter,” petitioner said.“The high court had declared the appointment of all advisers and assistants as void, they should relinquish their offices,” the petitioner said. “The advisers and assistants could not exercise the powers of people’s representatives,” he added.“The decision has been forged by the government with regard to Barrister Murtaza Wahab,” the petitioner further said.

Justice Mazhar asked the AAG to submit a comprehensive reply,” You have 26 advisers and special assistants, only giving refrences of court rulings is not sufficient,” the bench observed.The AAG sought time from the court for submission of the government’s answer in the case.