SHC seeks report on missing children by February 20

Staff Reporteer

The Sindh High Court has directed the provincial task force (PTF) for missing persons to

take up the issue of 15 missing children and make recommendations for their recovery.The two-judge

SHC bench headed by Justice K.K. Agha also asked the DIG-CIA to make “best efforts” to find the

whereabouts of these children.The bench also sent the kidnapping case of a girl, who remained missing

for around three years, to the trial court after the police informed it that a charge sheet had been filed

against five suspects. In the last hearing, the DIG had placed a report before the bench and contended

that the missing girl had returned home after three years and a magistrate had recorded her

statement.In her statement, the girl deposed that in 2016 rickshaw diver Saleem took her away and

brought her to the house of his sister in New Karachi and the woman and her husband, Allah Bux, sold

her to Ali Nawaz for Rs2 million. She was then taken to Thatta where she was married to Gul

Mohammad, adding that after a quarrel with her husband, she left Thatta and came back to Karachi. On

Wednesday, police produced the 173 CrPC report before the bench informing it that all the five suspects

had been charge-sheeted under sections 365 (kidnapping), 371-A (selling person for purposes of

prostitution, etc )