SHC seeks progress report on missing persons case

Staff Reporter

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has sought a progress report from the provincial home department, Inspector General (IG) Sindh, Director General (DG) Rangers and several others by March 6 over a petition pertaining to the recovery of over 60 missing persons.

A hearing was held on the petition over the recovery of 60 missing persons under Justice Naimatullah and Justice KK Agha.

The court remarked that the provincial task force and the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) were not delivering the desired results. The court was also irked over the police reports presented during the hearing.

progress: SHC expresses dissatisfaction over police reports on missing persons

On being summoned by the high court, the interior secretary Sindh was also present during the hearing, the court grilled the interior secretary and remarked that the provincial task force and JIT are not delivering the desired results.

Perhaps we should summon heads of the institutions and question them as well, the court remarked.

The court directed the home secretary to take personal interest in the case and ensure that steps are taken to recover the missing persons.

The court also instructed to present a report on the progress in the case.

Share on: WhatsApp