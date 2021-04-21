SHC seeks ECP’s reply in Murad Shah disqualification case

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday sought a response from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in a lifetime disqualification case against Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) bench asked the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) response on the plea seeking lifetime disqualification of Murad Ali Shah.

Will be able to give a response on next hearing only after taking guidelines from the electoral body, replied the ECP’s representative.

The SHC while summoning response from the ECP and the Sindh government on the plea, adjourned the hearing until May 25.

The petition against the Sindh chief minister stated that Shah had been disqualified by the Supreme Court (SC) on May 2 – 2013 but he contested by-election in 2014 from Jamshoro.

The petitioner sought the high court to disqualify Murad Ali Shah for a lifetime.