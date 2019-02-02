SHC seeks documents against Talpur in Iqama case

Karachi

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday resumed hearing petitions against top leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for holding an Iqama (work permit) and ordered the submission of documents against Faryal Talpur in the case. SHC seeks comments from ECP in PPP leaders’ Iqama case The petitions seek disqualification of PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s sister Faryal, Suhail Anwar Siyal, Manzoor Wassan and other for holding work permits of foreign countries and not disclosing them in their nomination papers.

petitioner’s counsel, Khawaja Shamsul Islam, continued his arguments before the high court bench. “In the disqualification of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Iqama played a major role. He was not only disqualified but was also removed from the PML-N presidency,” maintained Shamsul Islam. He insisted, “The judgment of the top court also applies on Faryal Talpur. How she made assets is an issue which should be investigated.”

